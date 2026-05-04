Quality Insurance marks 30 years with push for women-focused innovation, trust-building

Quality Insurance Company says rebuilding public trust remains its biggest challenge, as it marks 30 years of operations in Ghana’s insurance industry.

“A lot of people do not see the importance of insurance until something happens,” the company’s General Manager of Operations, Cecil Ribery, said, highlighting the deep scepticism that continues to affect uptake.

Speaking at the company’s 30th anniversary, Mr Ribery admitted that low awareness and doubts about claims payments still hold back growth in the sector.

To tackle this, he said the company is focusing on faster claims processing and introducing practical, customer-centred products.

One of such products is the “Go Girl” insurance package, a policy designed specifically for women. It provides an alternative vehicle immediately after an accident, removing the burden of finding transport.

“What we are saying is that if you are a woman insured with us and you are involved in an accident, we will give you another vehicle to use,” he explained.

The company says the product has already gained recognition, winning Insurance Product of the Year twice.

Quality Insurance is also targeting older clients with its “Golden Age Policy,” which offers home-based medical laboratory services for customers aged 50 and above.

“We don’t want you, as a 50-year-old, to be going to the hospitals… we pay for them to come to your home,” Mr Ribery added.

Despite these efforts, he stressed that changing perceptions about insurance will take time.

Ghana’s insurance sector continues to grapple with low penetration, driven largely by mistrust and limited understanding of how policies work.

For Quality Insurance, the next phase, Mr Ribery says, will depend on consistently delivering value and making insurance more relevant to everyday life.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.