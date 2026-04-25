3 Ghanaians win global recognition for Responsible AI Innovation at 2026 Webby Awards

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Three Ghanaian tech entrepreneurs have earned international acclaim after their AI governance platform, Human In The Loop, won the People’s Voice Award for Best Responsible AI Implementation at the 30th Annual Webby Awards in New York City.
The platform, founded by Kwaw Fletcher Frimpong, Dominic Damoah, and Phelimon Hini, stood out in a global field of more than 13,000 entries from 70 countries.
It secured its win through public voting, with over 940,000 participants casting more than 4.6 million votes worldwide.
A Ghana-led solution to a global AI challenge
Human In The Loop was developed to address one of the most urgent issues in modern artificial intelligence: ensuring that automated systems remain transparent, accountable, and subject to human oversight.
As AI becomes more widely used in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and public administration, concerns around bias, explainability, and accountability have grown.
The platform provides organisations with tools to integrate human review into AI decision-making processes, helping ensure outcomes can be audited and justified.
Its applications span multiple industries:
- Healthcare providers use it to validate AI-assisted diagnoses
- Financial institutions apply it to strengthen compliance and reduce risk
- Government agencies use it to improve transparency in digital services
- Technology companies deploy it to demonstrate responsible AI practices
The team behind the platform
The project is led by Kwaw Fletcher Frimpong, an AI security and governance specialist focused on ethical AI frameworks and regulatory compliance.
He is joined by Dominic Damoah, a San Francisco-based AI engineer and entrepreneur with experience in machine learning systems, and Phelimon Hini, an AI engineer and digital forensics specialist working on risk management and audit technologies in Africa’s financial sector.
Global recognition at the Webby Awards
Often described as “The Internet’s Highest Honour,” the Webby Awards have recognised excellence across digital innovation since 1996.
Winners are selected across two categories: a jury-based award and the People’s Voice Award, which is decided entirely by public vote.
This year’s ceremony also recognised major global technology leaders, including Google (Brand of the Year), Anthropic (Claude named Webby Person of the Year), and Waymo, which also featured in responsible AI categories.
Webby leadership described Human In The Loop as “a defining force in shaping the internet’s future,” highlighting its focus on ethical design and practical governance in artificial intelligence systems.
African innovation on the global stage
The win places the Ghanaian-founded platform among some of the most influential technology companies in the world, underscoring the growing role of African innovators in shaping global AI standards.
For the founders, the recognition signals increasing international attention on responsible AI development led from emerging markets, where digital transformation is accelerating rapidly alongside concerns about regulation and accountability.
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