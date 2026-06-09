GSTEP 2026: Students showcase groundbreaking solutions at national innovation pitching events

Sixty teams of young innovators from the Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern, and Ashanti regions have impressed judges, educators, and stakeholders with groundbreaking ideas and practical solutions during the GSTEP 2026 Pitching and Judging Events.

The events, which form a key part of the Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Prize (GSTEP), brought together students from various schools to present innovative projects aimed at addressing challenges within their communities, schools, and the environment.

Throughout the competition, participants demonstrated exceptional creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, leaving many attendees amazed by the level of innovation displayed by children as young as 13 and 14 years old.

From environmental sustainability projects to community-focused solutions and technology-driven innovations, the young participants showcased prototypes and concepts that reflected a deep understanding of real-world issues and a commitment to creating positive change.

The pitching and judging sessions attracted educators, industry professionals, and innovation enthusiasts who were eager to witness the next generation of Ghanaian innovators in action. For many, the quality of the projects exceeded expectations.

One of the judges at the Greater Accra pitching event, Kojo Amoah, said he was genuinely surprised by the maturity and ingenuity demonstrated by the students.

“I just couldn't believe these were 13- and 14-year-olds. The ideas they presented were amazing and highly innovative. The prototypes they built were simply mind-blowing. What impressed me most was how they identified issues affecting their communities, schools, and environment and developed practical solutions to address them,” he said.

According to judges, many of the projects stood out not only because of their creativity but also because they were developed with a clear understanding of the problems they sought to solve. Participants demonstrated strong research skills, teamwork, and the ability to transform ideas into tangible solutions.

Beyond the competition itself, GSTEP continues to serve as a platform for nurturing young talent, encouraging students to think beyond the classroom and become active contributors to national development through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking during the Greater Accra event, GSTEP Founder and Project Lead Constance Agyeman emphasised the importance of sustaining the initiative and expanding opportunities for more young people across the country.

She noted that while the programme has continued to grow and impact students positively, additional support from corporate organisations, development partners, and government institutions is needed to ensure its long-term success.

“We urgently need sponsors and partners to support GSTEP. This is a programme that is going to continue for many years to come, but for that to happen, we need financial support, professional coaches, mentors, and equipment. The potential of these young innovators is enormous, and with the right support, we can help them develop solutions that can make a real difference in society,” she said.

She added that investing in innovation at an early age is critical to building a future generation of problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and technology leaders who can contribute meaningfully to Ghana's development.

For many participants, GSTEP has been more than just a competition. Students who took part in the programme shared how the experience has transformed their outlook, improved their confidence, and strengthened their ability to work collaboratively with others.

Several contestants said the programme has taught them discipline, leadership, communication, and presentation skills while encouraging them to believe in their ability to create solutions to challenges within their communities.

“GSTEP has helped me become more confident when speaking in public and presenting my ideas,” one participant noted. “It has shown me that young people can also contribute to solving problems in society.”

Many of the students also called on government agencies, private sector organisations, and investors to support youth innovation initiatives and provide opportunities for young innovators to further develop their projects.

Teachers who accompanied the students echoed similar sentiments, praising the programme for positively influencing student behaviour and learning outcomes. According to them, GSTEP has inspired students to become more curious, creative, and solution-oriented.

Some educators observed noticeable improvements in students' confidence levels, teamwork abilities, and willingness to take initiative both inside and outside the classroom.

Judges also commended the programme's impact, noting that the quality of projects presented demonstrates the importance of exposing young people to science, technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship at an early age.

As Ghana continues to pursue innovation-driven development, initiatives such as GSTEP are increasingly being recognised as important platforms for identifying and nurturing future leaders and innovators. Stakeholders believe that empowering young people with the right tools, mentorship, and opportunities can unlock solutions to some of the country's most pressing challenges.

The success of the GSTEP 2026 Pitching and Judging Events serves as a powerful reminder that innovation has no age limit. Across the Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern, and Ashanti regions, young students have demonstrated that when given the opportunity, mentorship, and resources, they are capable of developing ideas that can create meaningful impact within their communities and beyond.

As the programme continues to grow, organisers hope to attract more support from government institutions, corporate bodies, development organisations, and individuals who share the vision of empowering the next generation of innovators.

With their passion, creativity, and determination on full display, the young participants of GSTEP 2026 have not only impressed judges and educators, but they have also offered a glimpse into a future where Ghana's biggest solutions may come from some of its youngest minds.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.