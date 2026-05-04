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Two BECE candidates killed in motor crash in Upper West

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  4 May 2026 2:47pm
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Two Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have died following a road crash in the Upper West Region.

The deceased, identified as Taufii Ibrahim and Abdul Khalid, were pupils of Charia Roman Catholic Junior High School.

They were reportedly travelling by motorcycle (okada) from Charia to their examination centre in Wa when the incident occurred.

According to JoyNews’ Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam, the two were on their way to join their colleagues to sit this year’s BECE when the motorcycle was involved in the crash on Sunday, April 3.

Rafiq explained that the candidates were travelling to stay in Wa for the week-long examinations due to the unavailability of a centre in their community, adding that motorcycles (okada) are the primary means of transport in the area.

They were rushed to a nearby health facility, where Taufii was pronounced dead on arrival, while Khalid was later pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

Over 620,000 candidates are writing the one-week exam, which commenced nationwide on Monday, May 4.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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