From Bare Floors to Desks: Wa East schools receive over 2,000 desks to improve learning conditions

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Thousands of pupils in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region are expected to benefit from improved learning conditions following the distribution of more than 2,000 mono and dual desks to schools across the district.
For years, inadequate classroom infrastructure and severe shortages of furniture have forced many pupils in the district to sit on bare floors during lessons, often balancing books on their laps or writing on the ground.
The situation has affected not only academic work but also the wellbeing of pupils, with uniforms frequently becoming torn and dusty from prolonged contact with concrete classroom floors.
The intervention, led by the Member of Parliament for Wa East, Godfred Seidu Jassaw, seeks to address some of the longstanding challenges confronting schools in the largely deprived district.
Speaking during the distribution exercise on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the Wa East Director of Education, Yahaya Mumuni Abdul Rahman Seinu, lamented the persistent lack of furniture in many schools and described the situation as a major obstacle to effective teaching and learning.
According to Dr Jassaw, part of the District Assembly Common Fund was used to procure 1,000 desks for 27 schools within the district, with support from the Wa East District Assembly and the District Chief Executive.
He explained that additional support was later secured through development partners, including Plan Ghana, to help bridge the remaining deficit. While the MP provided more than 250 mono and dual desks, Plan Ghana supplied over 950 desks to support the initiative.
The District Chief Executive for Wa East, Adamu Shayibu, commended the MP for the intervention and appealed to beneficiary schools and communities to maintain the furniture properly to ensure its longevity.
Traditional authorities in the area also welcomed the gesture. Speaking on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Manwe, Naa Alhaji Yussif Wie, Kilanjong Naa Adama Salia expressed appreciation to the MP, the District Chief Executive and Plan Ghana for their support towards improving education in the district.
Although challenges relating to inadequate school infrastructure persist in parts of the district, education stakeholders believe the provision of desks will significantly improve the classroom experience for many pupils and create a more conducive environment for learning.
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