Asiedu Nketia defends ‘One Man, One Position’ policy as a fairness measure

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the studios of Lambussie FM

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has defended the party’s controversial “one man, one position” policy, describing it as a necessary step to ensure fairness and broader participation within the party.

Speaking in an interview on Lambussie FM in the Upper West Region during the latest leg of his nationwide Thank You Tour, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the decision was rooted in the NDC’s long-standing commitment to equity and internal democracy.

He explained that the policy, which restricts individuals from holding both government and party positions simultaneously, was introduced to address imbalances in opportunities within the party.

“It will not be fair for one person to occupy a ministerial position, hold a party office, and sit on boards, while many equally competent people have no opportunity at all,” he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia acknowledged that the policy has generated debate, particularly given the number of party officials currently serving in government under President John Dramani Mahama.

He noted that the situation has become more complex due to the scale of appointments, making it difficult in some cases to enforce the rule strictly without disrupting party structures.

“Even at the youth wing level, you may find that the organiser and both deputies have government appointments. If all are asked to step aside, it creates a vacuum,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, he maintained that the principle behind the policy remains valid and necessary for long-term party growth.

“As a social democratic party, we believe in distributive justice. Leadership opportunities must be shared,” he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia further argued that opening up leadership space allows new talents to emerge, drawing parallels with football where bench players often become stars when given the opportunity.

“If you keep the same people in positions all the time, you will never discover new leaders,” he added.

He emphasised that the policy is part of broader internal reforms aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and ensuring sustainability beyond individual personalities.

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