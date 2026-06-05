Rural postings refusal condemned as Upper West gets AHRMPHG chapter

The Upper West Regional Health Directorate has strongly criticised the reluctance of some newly promoted human resource officers to accept postings to rural facilities, charging them to embrace their strategic roles in improving healthcare delivery across the region.

The reprimand took centre stage during the official inauguration of the Upper West Divisional Association of Human Resource Management Practitioners in Health, Ghana (AHRMPHG) in Wa.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Josephat A. Nyuzaghl, the Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Alex Bapula, expressed deep concern over officers outrightly rejecting defined postings to remote areas.

"If you are trained as a human resource manager and you come and there are vacancies, and you know your role very, very well and you are posted, please let's accept the posting," Bapula urged. "Who should go to Funsi? Who should go to Gwollu and Sissala West?"

He condemned the spread of bizarre and ridiculous information regarding the transfers, advising aggrieved officers to utilise appropriate administrative channels for conflict resolution rather than resorting to insubordination.

He stressed that Nyuzaghl is highly disappointed by such attitudes, reminding practitioners that their decisions directly influence employee well-being and patient outcomes.

Addressing the event’s theme, “Empowering People to Lead Change", the National President of AHRMPHG, Mr. Irenious K. Angso, emphasised that HR professionals must move beyond routine administrative duties like pushing letters.

"We are not only administrators of policies and procedures but also strategic partners in developing talents, fostering innovation, and creating environments where employees can strive," Angso explained.

He further announced that the Ghana Health Service is preparing to roll out a comprehensive Career Guidance and Counseling Policy, challenging health sector HR practitioners to ready themselves for its implementation as a vital mechanism for developing the talents of the health workforce.

The Chairman of the occasion and Clinical Care Coordinator at the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr. Gildas Ngman-Wara, reinforced the critical role of HR, describing health workers as the sector's greatest asset.

"HR work requires fairness, honesty, confidentiality, and neutrality," Ngman-Wara stated. He advised the executives to ensure that decisions are guided strictly by policy rather than personal interests in order to build enduring trust among the workforce.

Delivering his induction speech, the newly elected Divisional President of AHRMPHG UWR, Mr. Philip Nkrumah, accepted the mandate as a solemn call to service rather than a position of privilege.

"We accept this responsibility fully, being aware that leadership is not about position or privilege but about service, sacrifice, and stewardship," Nkrumah pledged. He called on all members to unite, share ideas, and actively participate to build a vibrant professional community.

Sister unions within the health sector also delivered goodwill messages, highlighting the complex nature of human resource management.

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