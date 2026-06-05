Christian Council seeks copy of amended anti-LGBTQ+ bill for legal review

Audio By Carbonatix
The Christian Council of Ghana has announced plans to formally request a copy of the amended Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, from Parliament to enable its legal team to conduct a thorough review of the proposed legislation.
According to the Council, it played a significant role in the development of the original bill and, therefore, considers it necessary to carefully examine any amendments or exemptions that may have been introduced before taking a position.
Speaking at the official launch of the Voice of the Christian Council of Ghana on Friday, 5 June, the Chairman of the Ecumenical Convention Planning Committee, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, said the Council would rely on legal advice before commenting on the revised bill.
He stressed that the Council would not speculate on the contents of the legislation without first reviewing the official document.
"We cannot speak in a vacuum. We have been advised, and so the Christian Council will do the proper thing by writing officially to the Clerk of Parliament for a copy of the bill that has been passed," he said.
"Whatever is happening in Parliament, we leave that to the Members of Parliament. The Christian Council is not part of it. The Christian Council will come out with a very refined and considered opinion."
Mr Anyidoho's comments come amid renewed discussions surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill following recent developments in Parliament.
Earlier this week, Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, directed the House to revisit the bill after consultations with both Majority and Minority leadership aimed at building a broader consensus on the legislation.
Speaking on Tuesday, 2 June, the Speaker expressed surprise that the bill had been fully passed on Friday, 29 May, explaining that he had expected Parliament to undertake only the consideration stage before proceedings ended.
Mr Bagbin maintained that, given the significance of the bill and the extensive public interest it has generated, wider stakeholder engagement and consensus-building were necessary.
The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill continues to attract significant public debate, with supporters describing it as a reflection of Ghana's cultural and moral values, while critics have raised concerns about its implications for human rights and individual freedoms.
Latest Stories
-
Richard Lawson reveals the purpose that sustained his decades-long acting career
7 minutes
-
Photo Story: Vice President visits Accra fire scene, donates relief items to victims
10 minutes
-
Which way Nigeria? Ballot or bullet: The politics of insecurity and the future of democracy
10 minutes
-
Police nab man over attack on Midwife at Tema Polyclinic
27 minutes
-
AMA supports Tudu fire victims with GH₵106,000 relief package
29 minutes
-
Turning trash into opportunity: EcoGreen empowers 109 youth, women and vulnerable groups in Techiman
31 minutes
-
Adversity doesn’t defeat us: Our response to it does (World Cup’ 2026 on my mind)
50 minutes
-
Christian Council seeks copy of amended anti-LGBTQ+ bill for legal review
54 minutes
-
SSNIT pension scheme is sustainable, can pay benefits for next 40 years – Director General
1 hour
-
‘A man will never marry a man here in Ghana’ – Hassan Tampuli vows
1 hour
-
GRNMA demands national policy to protect nurses and midwives following assault at Tema Polyclinic
1 hour
-
Ghana wastes up to 45% of its tomatoes. A homegrown brand thinks it has the answer.
1 hour
-
Ghanaian-American sentenced to 17 years for leading US$38m global email fraud scheme
2 hours
-
EXIM Frozen Foods Association opposes proposed reintroduction of Smart Port Note system
2 hours
-
Selling single cigarette sticks is illegal – FDA
2 hours