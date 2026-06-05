Christian Council seeks copy of amended anti-LGBTQ+ bill for legal review

Rev. Enoch Thompson, Chairman of Christian Council of Ghana.

The Christian Council of Ghana has announced plans to formally request a copy of the amended Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, from Parliament to enable its legal team to conduct a thorough review of the proposed legislation.

According to the Council, it played a significant role in the development of the original bill and, therefore, considers it necessary to carefully examine any amendments or exemptions that may have been introduced before taking a position.

Speaking at the official launch of the Voice of the Christian Council of Ghana on Friday, 5 June, the Chairman of the Ecumenical Convention Planning Committee, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, said the Council would rely on legal advice before commenting on the revised bill.

He stressed that the Council would not speculate on the contents of the legislation without first reviewing the official document.

"We cannot speak in a vacuum. We have been advised, and so the Christian Council will do the proper thing by writing officially to the Clerk of Parliament for a copy of the bill that has been passed," he said.

"Whatever is happening in Parliament, we leave that to the Members of Parliament. The Christian Council is not part of it. The Christian Council will come out with a very refined and considered opinion."

Mr Anyidoho's comments come amid renewed discussions surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill following recent developments in Parliament.

Earlier this week, Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, directed the House to revisit the bill after consultations with both Majority and Minority leadership aimed at building a broader consensus on the legislation.

Speaking on Tuesday, 2 June, the Speaker expressed surprise that the bill had been fully passed on Friday, 29 May, explaining that he had expected Parliament to undertake only the consideration stage before proceedings ended.

Mr Bagbin maintained that, given the significance of the bill and the extensive public interest it has generated, wider stakeholder engagement and consensus-building were necessary.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill continues to attract significant public debate, with supporters describing it as a reflection of Ghana's cultural and moral values, while critics have raised concerns about its implications for human rights and individual freedoms.

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