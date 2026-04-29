Christian Council backs tougher galamsey fight, urges forgiveness over attack on Pentecost chairman

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has backed calls for a more aggressive national crackdown on illegal mining, warning that the destruction caused by galamsey cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, the Council said protecting the environment is both a civic and moral responsibility, as it announced plans to launch its Environmental Care and Cleanliness (ECC) Programme on Thursday, April 30.



“Environmental protection and conservation is our God-given and civic duty to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our people,” the Council said. “The wanton destruction of the environment through galamsey and other forms of pollution should therefore not continue unabated.”



The statement was signed by the General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose.

The intervention comes at a time when illegal mining remains one of Ghana’s most pressing national issues, with growing concern over polluted rivers, degraded farmlands and the destruction of forest reserves.

The fight against galamsey has also become a major topic in national politics, with many citizens demanding stronger enforcement from government.



The Council said its new ECC Programme forms part of efforts to support the state in addressing environmental degradation. The launch will take place at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana’s Rev. Paul Wiegrabe Parish in Nima and coincides with this year’s Christian Home Week celebrations.



Beyond environmental concerns, the Council also addressed recent controversy involving Dr Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, and Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).



The Christian Council condemned what it described as an attack on Apostle Nyamekye, but acknowledged the apology later issued by Dr Awusi as well as a separate apology from government through Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.



“Whilst condemning the attack, we welcome Dr. Awusi’s unqualified apology… backed by the Government’s public apology,” the statement said.



It further praised Apostle Nyamekye for accepting the apologies and called on Christians nationwide to also forgive Dr Awusi.



The Council cautioned against what it described as growing political and religious intolerance in public discourse, saying national debates must be conducted respectfully.



Rev. Dr. Fayose urged citizens to actively participate in governance but to do so “devoid of vilification and resentment.”



The Council has invited the public to Thursday’s programme launch, describing it as a demonstration of its commitment to helping Ghana win the fight against galamsey and restore environmental sanity.

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