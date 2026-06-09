2 dead, woman critically injured in illegal mining pit collapse at Asante Akyem

Two people have died, and a woman is in critical condition following the collapse of an illegal mining (galamsey) pit at Santranso in the Odumasi area of the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 8, while the victims were reportedly working in a newly excavated pit associated with illegal mining activities, Adom News reported.

According to reports, the walls of the pit suddenly gave way, burying three miners beneath large quantities of loose soil and debris.

Rescue efforts were immediately mounted, and after several tense minutes, all three victims were retrieved from the collapsed pit.

Two of the miners were pronounced dead, while the surviving woman sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a health facility for emergency treatment.

Medical personnel are reported to have described her condition as critical.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital mortuary pending further investigations and identification procedures.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, while officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation are expected to visit the scene to assess possible safety violations and provide support to the affected families.

Speaking to Adom News, Isaac Kyei Andoh, Assembly Member for the Bomereso Electoral Area, confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the continued dangers associated with illegal mining activities.

He indicated that efforts were being intensified to combat galamsey operations in the area and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The latest tragedy adds to growing concerns over the human and environmental cost of illegal mining, which continues to claim lives and threaten communities across parts of the country.

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