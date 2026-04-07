Police intercept narcotics, arrests five suspects in Upper West

The Ghana Police Service has intercepted large quantities of suspected narcotic drugs and arrested multiple suspects following intensified operations in the Upper West Region.

According to a statement from the Upper West Regional Police Command, the operations carried out over the past four weeks, targeted drug trafficking and abuse across several districts.

The police recorded significant seizures in areas including Eremon in the Lawra District, Nadowli barrier and Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Charhe and Siriyiri in the Wa Municipality, and Hamile in the Lambussie District.

In total, the Command confiscated 218 compressed slabs, 54 parcels, and eight other consignments of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

On April 3, 2026, a police patrol team intercepted a taxi, a Toyota Corolla, at Eremon in the Lawra District, leading to the discovery of 140 compressed slabs of the suspected substance.

Two suspects, identified as Dennis Domoyel and Clovis Saame, were arrested.

In a separate operation on April 1, 2026, officers at the Wa-Loho barrier retrieved 51 compressed slabs from a Royal VVIP bus travelling from Wa to Jirapa. Three suspects Stephen Lomotey, Solomon King, and Urilius Tobopalee were also arrested.

Police say most of the seized substances were being transported northbound towards Hamile for delivery.

The suspects are currently at various stages of investigation and prosecution, while the vehicles involved have been impounded.

The Command has cautioned transport operators and unions against allowing their vehicles to be used for drug trafficking, warning that such vehicles risk confiscation by the state, alongside prosecution of owners.

Police further assured the public of their continued commitment to combating drug-related crimes and ensuring safety across the region.

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