Crime

Trader remanded for alleged possession on narcotic drugs  

Source: GNA  
  8 June 2026 10:42pm
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A 35-year-old trader resident at Atwima-Koforidua has been remanded into police custody by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs for personal use. 

Prince Danku could not enter a plea as police investigations are still ongoing.  

He is expected to reappear before the court on June 18, 2026. 

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Jephthah Appau that the complainants in the case are officers from the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) in Kumasi. 

According to the prosecution, on May 29, 2026, at about 1300 hours, officers from the DLEU arrested Danku at a drinking spot called Gye Nyame at Koforidua.  

A search conducted on him led to the retrieval of nine black, rocky, ball-like substances, suspected to be narcotic drugs, which were concealed in a raincoat. 

Chief Inspector Kwabi said in his caution statement, Danku admitted ownership and possession of the substances, disclosing that he purchased them from an unidentified young man in Ho, in the Volta Region, at a cost of GH¢1,300.00 for his personal use. 

The prosecution further told the court that the substances were duly packaged, sealed and labelled in the presence of the suspect and an independent witness. 

The items have since been forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory in Accra for analytical examination and report to aid ongoing investigations. 

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