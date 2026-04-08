Police arrest man for illegal drug peddling at Pankrono

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for possession of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs at Pankrono, in the Ashanti region.

Foster Owusu, known popularly as 'Master Pee', was arrested during an intelligence-led clampdown by the Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the area.

At about 7:00 p.m. on April 5, 2026, the team spotted the suspect, identified as a driver and resident of Pankrono, locking up a single-room facility and attempting to flee upon noticing the presence of the police.

He was immediately arrested. A search conducted in the room led to the retrieval of 39 compressed, adhesive-taped slab parcels of dried leaves concealed in a “Ghana Must Go” bag, and 10 compressed, adhesive-taped parcels of dried leaves concealed in a black sack.

The substances, according to the police, are suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The suspect, in a cautioned statement denied ownership and possession of the exhibits.

Master Pee claimed that the room belongs to his girlfriend, identified as Anita, and one Cindy, stating that he had gone there to visit them but found them absent and the door open.

The seized substances are expected to be forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory in Accra for analytical examination and report.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations, while efforts are underway to locate the other persons mentioned.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations against illicit drug activities and urged the public to support the Police with timely and credible information to help combat drug-related crimes in communities.

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