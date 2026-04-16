Police arrest three suspects in alleged narcotic drugs operations

Man in handcuffs

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects for possession of narcotic drugs in Accra.

A press release on April 10, 2026, stated that intelligence was received that a group planned to sell suspected narcotics at Dzorwulu.

“A surveillance operation was mounted, and on April 11, 2026, a Police team proceeded to the area and arrested two suspects, Bright Ayivor and Ifeanyi Ijeoba,” the release explained.

The suspects were found with 22 compressed substances suspected to be cocaine, prepared for sale.

Further interrogation identified Kwabena Botwe as a key figure in the trade.

Police mounted surveillance at Caprice during a planned transaction and arrested him.

A search at his residence in Greda Estates yielded GH¢400,000 and a counting machine.

He attempted to bribe officers with GH¢420,000, which was retained as evidence.

The release said, “All the suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting investigations and will be put before the court.”

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