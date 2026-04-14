Dzorwulu footbridge to close for repairs after lowbed truck incident

The Ghana Highway Authority has announced urgent repair works on the Dzorwulu footbridge, warning that although the structure remains standing, it poses safety risks if immediate action is not taken.

In a public notice issued on April 14, 2026, the Authority said the bridge sustained damage after a lowbed truck struck it in February, causing a slight shift in its superstructure.

“While the bridge has not collapsed, the damage poses potential safety risks to both pedestrians and motorists if immediate action is not taken,” the statement said.

The Dzorwulu footbridge, a key pedestrian crossing along one of Accra’s busy road corridors, is expected to undergo repairs from April 18 to April 24, 2026.

According to the Authority, an emergency inspection carried out by its Bridge Maintenance Unit shortly after the incident confirmed that the damage was minimal but required prompt intervention to prevent further deterioration.

The repair works will include structural fixes to affected sections, rehabilitation of the walking surface, and strengthening of safety features such as handrails.

Officials say the one-week timeline is aimed at minimising disruption, especially given the heavy traffic flow in the Dzorwulu area.

The incident has also renewed concerns about infrastructure protection in the capital, particularly with increasing cases of over-height vehicles damaging public structures.

To prevent future occurrences, the Authority says it will introduce additional safety measures, including height restriction signage and stricter monitoring of such vehicles.

During the repair period, the bridge will not be fully closed, but controlled access will be enforced. Pedestrians have been advised to follow safety instructions and exercise caution.

The Authority apologised for any inconvenience and called for public cooperation as it works to restore the facility to full safety standards.

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