Kaneshie footbridge closure raises safety concerns as pedestrians demand urgent repairs

Audio By Carbonatix
Pedestrians in Kaneshie are calling on authorities to accelerate repair works on the Kaneshie Market footbridge following its closure, which has forced many commuters to cross the busy road below.
The footbridge was shut down on Thursday, April 2, to allow for urgent rehabilitation after years of wear and structural decline.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has indicated that the project could take between six and nine months to complete, with work expected to commence within the next one to two months.
With the bridge out of use, pedestrians now have little choice but to navigate heavy traffic, raising concerns about safety in the area.
Many commuters say the situation has become increasingly risky, particularly during peak hours.
“They must work very hard to complete it quickly because crossing here is very dangerous,” one commuter said.
Another added, “Crossing the bridge has been stressful. It’s easier to cross the road now, but it’s dangerous because there’s no traffic light to stop vehicles. In a way, it’s convenient, but the risk is high.”
Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, several pedestrians urged authorities to expedite the rehabilitation process to reduce the risk of accidents and improve safety for road users.
Residents and commuters in the area continue to appeal for swift action to restore the footbridge and ensure safer movement across the busy Kaneshie roadway.
Latest Stories
-
‘We’ve become quite experienced in negativity’ – Liverpool’s Slot
46 minutes
-
Legendary manager Lucescu dies days after resigning
1 hour
-
One dead as train travelling 99mph collides with lorry in France
1 hour
-
Airlines cut flights and hike fares as fuel prices surge
2 hours
-
Kane inspires Bayern to first-leg advantage over Real Madrid at Bernabéu
2 hours
-
Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West blocked from coming to UK
2 hours
-
Wa West MP commissions five boreholes for the benefit of his constituents
2 hours
-
Havertz’s late strike hands Arsenal narrow first-leg advantage over Sporting
2 hours
-
Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu
2 hours
-
NPA to enforce stricter registration rules for petroleum tankers
3 hours
-
Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency
3 hours
-
How a simple clean charcoal innovation could benefit Ghana’s climate future
3 hours
-
NPA, COMAC launch Safety Week 2026 to promote risk management in petroleum sector
3 hours
-
Stakeholder engagement resolves onion trade impasse
3 hours
-
Gender Ministry holds staff durbar, welcomes new Chief Director
3 hours