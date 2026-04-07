Kaneshie footbridge closure raises safety concerns as pedestrians demand urgent repairs

Pedestrians in Kaneshie are calling on authorities to accelerate repair works on the Kaneshie Market footbridge following its closure, which has forced many commuters to cross the busy road below.

The footbridge was shut down on Thursday, April 2, to allow for urgent rehabilitation after years of wear and structural decline.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has indicated that the project could take between six and nine months to complete, with work expected to commence within the next one to two months.

With the bridge out of use, pedestrians now have little choice but to navigate heavy traffic, raising concerns about safety in the area.

Many commuters say the situation has become increasingly risky, particularly during peak hours.

“They must work very hard to complete it quickly because crossing here is very dangerous,” one commuter said.

Another added, “Crossing the bridge has been stressful. It’s easier to cross the road now, but it’s dangerous because there’s no traffic light to stop vehicles. In a way, it’s convenient, but the risk is high.”

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, several pedestrians urged authorities to expedite the rehabilitation process to reduce the risk of accidents and improve safety for road users.

Residents and commuters in the area continue to appeal for swift action to restore the footbridge and ensure safer movement across the busy Kaneshie roadway.

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