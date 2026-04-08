AMA creates alternative pedestrian routes at Kaneshie after footbridge closure

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has introduced alternative pedestrian routes at Kaneshie following the temporary closure of footbridges for repair works.
The new crossing points are meant to ensure safe movement for pedestrians while work on the bridges continues.
Speaking at the site on Thursday, the mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, urged residents, drivers, and commuters to cooperate with the new traffic and safety arrangements.
He said that discipline on the roads is essential to protecting lives and reducing congestion.
The mayor warned drivers against parking along the roadside, noting that it obstructs pedestrian movement and worsens traffic.
He also urged motorists to respect traffic regulations and give pedestrians the right of way, especially at designated crossing points.
He cautioned that failure to comply could lead to serious consequences, including accidents.
Mr Allotey said the Assembly is ready to enforce the law, adding that authorities will take action against drivers who ignore the rules.
He cited an incident where a driver attempted to force his way through traffic officials, saying the individual would be handed over to the police.
He called on residents to support the measures, noting that improving the city depends on cooperation from all.
According to him, achieving development goals requires a joint effort from residents, drivers, and public officials.
The mayor also warned that attempts to bypass the designated routes or disrupt the ongoing works will attract sanctions.
He assured the public that the repairs would result in a safer and more reliable facility once completed.
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