Tony Elumelu appointed chairman of Seplat Energy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy has announced Tony Elumelu as the next Chairman of the company.
He will succeed the current Chairman, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, effective January 2027, ushering in a new chapter of leadership as the company continues its growth and transformation journey.
The board has also appointed Engr. Effiong Okon as Chief Executive Officer commencing 1st August 2026.
The board changes were disclosed in a notice filed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and signed by the company secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa, in line with the exchange’s listing requirements.
Mr Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a leading pan-African investment group, with interests in strategic sectors of the African economy, including energy, power, banking, insurance & financial services, technology, real estate and hospitality and healthcare. He is also the pioneer proponent and founder of Africapitalism, the economic philosophy that champions the unlocking of Africa’s potential through long-term investments in key sectors that improve lives and transform the continent
Mr. Elumelu currently serves as Chairman of Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerate, Transcorp Group whose subsidiaries include Transcorp Power, one of the leading producers and suppliers of electricity in West Africa, and Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brand; and Chairman of pan-African financial services group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group.
The new Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Effiong Okon, is an accomplished leader with over 35 years of global industry expertise and brings a formidable track record of operational excellence and strategic execution.
He is deeply familiar with the organization having been with the Company since 2018, initially serving on Seplat’s Board as Operations Director for four years, then as New Energy Director, and most recently as Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (‘AGPC’), where he successfully drove the project’s execution to achieve first gas in January 2026.
As Seplat continues in its next phase of growth, Mr. Elumelu’s wealth of experience in corporate governance, institution-building and long-term value creation, will bring invaluable guidance as the company strengthens its position as a resilient, globally competitive energy institution.
Latest Stories
-
DVLA warns against fake SMS traffic fines and fraudulent payment links
5 minutes
-
Asafo Market traders, drivers appeal to KMA over recurring flooding
13 minutes
-
Mahama’s approval rating drops to 58.9% but majority of Ghanaians still back him — IEA poll
14 minutes
-
Veep welcomes Mahama home after UK, Belarus visits
22 minutes
-
Tribute book “IMPRESSIONS” launched in honour of KNUST’s Prof. Ibok Oduro
27 minutes
-
Joy Prime TV to broadcast World Cup 2026 matches
29 minutes
-
Northern Region leaders back Ghana vaccine production plan but raise quality and access concerns
32 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy expands by 6.4% in Q1 of 2026, driven by Services and Mining
37 minutes
-
CSIR soil scientist warns imported fertilisers may be degrading Ghana’s farmlands
38 minutes
-
KATH OPD resumes full operations after suspension of doctors’ strike
43 minutes
-
Ahmad Tea announces Antoine Semenyo as Global Brand Ambassador
44 minutes
-
Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP elections halted by Sekondi High Court over injunction application
46 minutes
-
Ghana’s unemployment pegged at 13.1%, inequality at 43.5%
47 minutes
-
GMet warns of heightened flood risk in Accra as June rainfall projected to intensify
50 minutes
-
Tension at Afari Military Hospital as soldiers block Minority MPs’ inspection of abandoned facility
54 minutes