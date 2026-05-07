Banking and Finance

ETI to raise funds from international debt market

Source: Joy Business  
  7 May 2026 7:22pm
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Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (the “Stock Exchanges”) that it is seeking to raise funds from the international debt capital markets.

This will be done through the issuance of Tier 2 qualifying Nature Notes pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulation S (the “Notes”).

The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be deployed to finance the concurrent any-and-all tender offer of the ETI U.S.$350 million 8.750% Tier 2 notes due June 2031.

ETI will allocate an amount equivalent to the full net proceeds of the issue of the Notes to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing eligible assets as described in ETI's Green Bond Framework ( Ecobank - Sustainability), as amended and supplemented from time to time.

ETI intends to list the Notes on the London Stock Exchange, with the expectation that the Notes will be traded on its regulated market.

It should be noted that the issuance of the Notes (the “Transaction”) is subject to prevailing market conditions and the conclusion of the necessary Transaction Document.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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