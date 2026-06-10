Two feared swept away after River Agyei overflows Kasoa–Domeabra road

Audio By Carbonatix
Two people, reportedly including a child, are feared to have been swept away by floodwaters at Nurses Quarters Junction after attempting to cross the Kasoa–Domeabra road following the overflow of River Agyei in the Ga South Municipality.
The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Serwonoo Banini, disclosed that the information reaching his office is yet to be officially confirmed, but initial reports suggest the victims were an adult and a child.
According to him, the child was being carried across the flooded section when both were overpowered by the strong currents.
“The child was being carried by the floodwaters, and in an attempt by the adult to help, both were also swept away,” he told Adom News.
The MCE made the disclosure while assisting the Ga South Municipal Assembly to manage traffic and help restore movement on the affected stretch of road, where flooding had disrupted both vehicular and pedestrian movement.
Heavy rains in the area led to the overflow of River Agyei, submerging sections of the Kasoa–Domeabra road and bringing transport to a standstill.
Banini also urged the public to disregard reports suggesting the incident occurred in Kasoa, clarifying that it happened within the Ga South Municipality.
“I want to clarify that the incident did not occur in Kasoa. It happened within the Ga South Municipality,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East NADMO Director, Nash Nyandey, has called on residents living near riverbanks and major drains to remain alert, especially as the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast continued rainfall in the coming days.
He also cautioned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains, warning that it worsens flooding and puts lives and property at risk.
“People should desist from dumping refuse into drains during rainfall. It contributes significantly to flooding,” he noted
Latest Stories
-
DVLA warns against fake SMS traffic fines and fraudulent payment links
50 seconds
-
Asafo Market traders, drivers appeal to KMA over recurring flooding
9 minutes
-
Mahama’s approval rating drops to 58.9% but majority of Ghanaians still back him — IEA poll
10 minutes
-
Veep welcomes Mahama home after UK, Belarus visits
18 minutes
-
Tribute book “IMPRESSIONS” launched in honour of KNUST’s Prof. Ibok Oduro
24 minutes
-
Joy Prime TV to broadcast World Cup 2026 matches
25 minutes
-
Northern Region leaders back Ghana vaccine production plan but raise quality and access concerns
28 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy expands by 6.4% in Q1 of 2026, driven by Services and Mining
33 minutes
-
CSIR soil scientist warns imported fertilisers may be degrading Ghana’s farmlands
35 minutes
-
KATH OPD resumes full operations after suspension of doctors’ strike
39 minutes
-
Ahmad Tea announces Antoine Semenyo as Global Brand Ambassador
41 minutes
-
Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP elections halted by Sekondi High Court over injunction application
42 minutes
-
Ghana’s unemployment pegged at 13.1%, inequality at 43.5%
43 minutes
-
GMet warns of heightened flood risk in Accra as June rainfall projected to intensify
46 minutes
-
Tension at Afari Military Hospital as soldiers block Minority MPs’ inspection of abandoned facility
51 minutes