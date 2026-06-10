Two feared swept away after River Agyei overflows Kasoa–Domeabra road

Two people, reportedly including a child, are feared to have been swept away by floodwaters at Nurses Quarters Junction after attempting to cross the Kasoa–Domeabra road following the overflow of River Agyei in the Ga South Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Serwonoo Banini, disclosed that the information reaching his office is yet to be officially confirmed, but initial reports suggest the victims were an adult and a child.

According to him, the child was being carried across the flooded section when both were overpowered by the strong currents.

“The child was being carried by the floodwaters, and in an attempt by the adult to help, both were also swept away,” he told Adom News.

The MCE made the disclosure while assisting the Ga South Municipal Assembly to manage traffic and help restore movement on the affected stretch of road, where flooding had disrupted both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Heavy rains in the area led to the overflow of River Agyei, submerging sections of the Kasoa–Domeabra road and bringing transport to a standstill.

Banini also urged the public to disregard reports suggesting the incident occurred in Kasoa, clarifying that it happened within the Ga South Municipality.

“I want to clarify that the incident did not occur in Kasoa. It happened within the Ga South Municipality,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya East NADMO Director, Nash Nyandey, has called on residents living near riverbanks and major drains to remain alert, especially as the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast continued rainfall in the coming days.

He also cautioned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains, warning that it worsens flooding and puts lives and property at risk.

“People should desist from dumping refuse into drains during rainfall. It contributes significantly to flooding,” he noted

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