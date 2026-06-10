Ghana’s unemployment pegged at 13.1%, inequality at 43.5%

AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has pegged Ghana’s unemployment at 13.1% and inequality at 43.5%.

According to its Economic Outlook 2026, unemployment and inequality remain high in Ghana, implying non-inclusive growth.

“Unemployment disproportionately affects women (14.8%) and youth (32%), it stated.

“While pro-poor spending was constrained by financing shortfalls in 2024, the 2025/26 budget aimed at supporting inclusive growth with increased allocations for social development, including human capital education and health”, it added

Outlook and Risks

It pointed out that the medium-term outlook of Ghana remains positive, though subject to risks.

It said inflation is expected to decline to single digits, reflecting exchange rate stability and sustained policy discipline.

The fiscal deficit is also projected to remain broadly within target at 2.6% of Gross Domestic Product in 2026 and 2.2% in 2027.

This is supported by consolidation and debt restructuring, while the current account is expected to remain in surplus at 3.0%.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.