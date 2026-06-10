Economy

Ghana’s unemployment pegged at 13.1%, inequality at 43.5%

Source: Joy Business  
  10 June 2026 11:19am
AfDB
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has pegged Ghana’s unemployment at 13.1% and inequality at 43.5%.

According to its Economic Outlook 2026, unemployment and inequality remain high in Ghana, implying non-inclusive growth.

“Unemployment disproportionately affects women (14.8%) and youth (32%), it stated.

“While pro-poor spending was constrained by financing shortfalls in 2024, the 2025/26 budget aimed at supporting inclusive growth with increased allocations for social development, including human capital education and health”, it added

Outlook and Risks

It pointed out that the medium-term outlook of Ghana remains positive, though subject to risks.

It said inflation is expected to decline to single digits, reflecting exchange rate stability and sustained policy discipline.

The fiscal deficit is also projected to remain broadly within target at 2.6% of Gross Domestic Product in 2026 and 2.2% in 2027.

This is supported by consolidation and debt restructuring, while the current account is expected to remain in surplus at 3.0%.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group