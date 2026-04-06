Kaneshie footbridge rehabilitation to take up to 9 months — AMA

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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has indicated that rehabilitation works on the Kaneshie footbridge are expected to last between six and nine months.
The structure was shut down on Thursday, April 2, to pave the way for urgent repairs after concerns were raised about its deteriorating condition.
The project forms part of a broader road improvement initiative within the enclave, which will also involve drainage works and temporary road closures to allow for a comprehensive upgrade of the area.
Authorities say the intervention marks the first major refurbishment of the footbridge since it was originally constructed, underscoring the extent of the work required.
Once completed, the Assembly expects the facility to be restored to full functionality, making it safer and more convenient for pedestrians and daily commuters.
Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, disclosed this during an interview on Channel One TV on April 6, explaining that the scale of the project reflects the current state of the bridge and the need for long-term durability.
He added that the ongoing works are expected to significantly strengthen the structure, with a lifespan projected to exceed a decade.
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