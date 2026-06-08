AMA confirms Avenor building collapse had no valid permit

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Gilbert Nii Ankrah, has disclosed that the three-storey building, which collapsed at Avenor in Accra had no valid building permit from the Assembly.

This adds up to fresh concerns over compliance and enforcement in the capital’s construction sector.

Speaking on Joy FM Super Morning Show on Monday, Mr Ankrah suggested that some developers may be using falsified documents to bypass regulatory procedures, noting that the Assembly has begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

He stressed that preliminary checks indicate the structure did not receive official approval, adding that authorities are working to establish whether any fraudulent permits were presented during construction.

"Per our records, there are no permitting regulations for this particular building. But investigations are going to begin to look into it," he said.

"Some of these things are done most of the time at the blind side of the assembly. But just as the Mayor has said, investigations into the entire permitting process will begin, and whoever is responsible will be held accountable," he added.

According to him, individuals found culpable in breaching building regulations will face sanctions as part of efforts to strengthen oversight and prevent similar incidents.

The incident, which occurred at Avenor within the North Kaneshie enclave in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, resulted in the deaths of two people and left three others injured.

The collapse adds to growing calls for stricter enforcement of building codes in the capital, where concerns over unapproved structures and weak regulatory compliance have persisted for years.

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