AMA fines 13 offenders during National Sanitation Day exercise in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has issued spot fines to 13 individuals and business operators in the Central Business District (CBD) for violating directives associated with the National Sanitation Day (NSD) exercise, as authorities intensify efforts to improve sanitation and address the persistent challenge of flooding in the capital.

In a post shared on Facebook on Monday, June 8, the offenders comprised six shop owners, four traders and three drivers who were sanctioned for various breaches of regulations governing the monthly clean-up exercise.

According to the Assembly, the six shop owners, operating mainly around Rawlings Park, were fined for failing to clean drains in front of their premises and for continuing business activities during the sanitation exercise despite instructions to suspend operations.

Four traders were also sanctioned for selling goods during the designated clean-up period, while three drivers received spot fines for parking at unauthorised locations within the city centre.

The enforcement exercise formed part of the reintroduced National Sanitation Day initiative aimed at promoting environmental cleanliness, improving drainage infrastructure and reducing the risk of flooding across Accra.

Notwithstanding heavy rainfall that began on the night before the exercise, AMA officials, sanitation workers and volunteers proceeded with the clean-up operation, clearing drains and removing waste from key areas of the city.

Speaking to journalists during the exercise, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said the Assembly was determined to carry out the exercise despite the challenging weather conditions.

He noted that Assembly staff and participants worked through the rain to ensure the success of the initiative, emphasising that environmental sanitation remained a critical priority for the city administration.

According to the Mayor, some shop owners failed to participate in the clean-up exercise and neglected their responsibility to maintain the areas surrounding their premises, prompting the Assembly to invoke its sanitation regulations and impose penalties on offenders.

Mr Allotey stressed that while the exercise had been successful, sanitation should not be viewed as a one-day event but as a continuous responsibility that requires the active participation of residents, traders and businesses.

He added that the Assembly would continue cleaning locations that could not be fully covered during the exercise due to the heavy rains.

The Mayor further observed that many residents and traders were still adjusting to the return of National Sanitation Day after it had not been observed for more than four years.

He therefore called for intensified public education and greater civic responsibility to ensure the initiative achieves its intended objectives.

Addressing the recurring flooding problem in Accra, Mr Allotey attributed much of the challenge to human activities, including indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains, unauthorised construction on waterways and the obstruction of drainage channels with structures and merchandise.

He warned that the AMA would continue to remove all obstructions from waterways and drainage systems to facilitate the free flow of water and minimise the risk of flooding during the rainy season.

The Mayor disclosed that he had personally supervised the demolition of several unauthorised structures obstructing waterways a day before the sanitation exercise.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals who dispose of waste into drains and watercourses, stating that offenders would face prosecution and could be fined or imprisoned upon conviction.

In a bid to strengthen enforcement efforts and encourage public participation, Mr Allotey announced the introduction of a whistleblower incentive scheme.

Under the programme, any individual who provides credible information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a person caught dumping refuse into drains or waterways will receive a cash reward of GH¢200.

The Assembly believes the initiative will empower residents to become active partners in protecting the city's environment while helping authorities identify and prosecute sanitation offenders.

Providing an update on ongoing infrastructure projects, the Mayor said reconstruction works on the Rawlings Park road were progressing in two phases.

He explained that the first phase at CMB had been completed, while the second phase at Rawlings Park had experienced delays due to persistent rainfall.

However, he assured residents and businesses that construction materials had already been delivered to the site and that work would resume as soon as weather conditions improved.

He expressed optimism that substantial completion of the project could be achieved by next week.

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