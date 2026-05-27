We will always stand by Ghanaians everywhere — Chief of Staff assures evacuees from South Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support and protect Ghanaians wherever they may be in the world.
He made the remarks after leading a government delegation to receive about 300 Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, following recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.
Addressing the returnees, Mr Debrah urged them not to see their evacuation as the end of their aspirations, but rather as the beginning of new opportunities.
“As a nation, we shall always stand by our people, no matter where you find yourself. Be encouraged and believe that it shall be well,” the Chief of Staff said.
He described the moment as a potential turning point in the lives of the evacuees, adding that “God works in mysterious ways”.
READ ALSO: Gov’t will always protect and support Ghanaians abroad – Ablakwa
Mr Debrah further encouraged them to remain hopeful as they reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives in Ghana.
He assured the returnees that the government remains committed to supporting their welfare and ensuring a smooth transition following their arrival home.
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