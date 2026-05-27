The NPP can only secure victory in 2028 with the right leadership choices at every level of the party

John Bart Addo

Why: JOHN BART ADDO must lead the NPP-USA Youth Front.

In our quest for victory in 2028, we must first prioritise unity and rally behind leadership that understands the political terrain, values strategy, and possesses the capacity to mobilise and inspire the youth base with enthusiasm, confidence, and purpose.

We need a leader who knows the road, understands the grassroots, and has demonstrated commitment to the ideals of our great party through service, sacrifice, and innovation.

I can unequivocally say that John Bart Addo embodies these qualities.

From his days at the University of Cape Coast as an active TESCON member, to over 9 years of experience in policy, planning, and evaluation, and now working in the data space, John has consistently demonstrated leadership, strategic thinking, and organisational capacity.

He is a founding member of the NPP South Korea Branch, among the initiators of TESCON USA, the brain behind the “Let’s Connect Series” a political platform bridging the diaspora and party leadership, a former Deputy Youth Organiser of the NPP-USA Columbus Chapter, and currently serving diligently as Secretary of the same chapter.

John Bart Addo understands the challenges before us and is poised to deliver practical solutions when entrusted with the mandate.

He is therefore calling on all well-meaning members to rally behind him, pray with him, vote for him, and support his vision to lead and energise the youth front toward victory in 2028 for our great party.

John is a mobiliser. He is affable, dedicated, trustworthy, and above all, sincere to the ideals and progress of our great party.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.