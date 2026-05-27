Opinion

The NPP can only secure victory in 2028 with the right leadership choices at every level of the party

Source: Samuel Asenso Okyere: Assembly Member- Fanteakwa South and NPP Communication Team Member  
  27 May 2026 6:14pm
John Bart Addo
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Why: JOHN BART ADDO must lead the NPP-USA Youth Front.

In our quest for victory in 2028, we must first prioritise unity and rally behind leadership that understands the political terrain, values strategy, and possesses the capacity to mobilise and inspire the youth base with enthusiasm, confidence, and purpose.

We need a leader who knows the road, understands the grassroots, and has demonstrated commitment to the ideals of our great party through service, sacrifice, and innovation.

I can unequivocally say that John Bart Addo embodies these qualities.

From his days at the University of Cape Coast as an active TESCON member, to over 9 years of experience in policy, planning, and evaluation, and now working in the data space, John has consistently demonstrated leadership, strategic thinking, and organisational capacity.

He is a founding member of the NPP South Korea Branch, among the initiators of TESCON USA, the brain behind the “Let’s Connect Series” a political platform bridging the diaspora and party leadership, a former Deputy Youth Organiser of the NPP-USA Columbus Chapter, and currently serving diligently as Secretary of the same chapter.

John Bart Addo understands the challenges before us and is poised to deliver practical solutions when entrusted with the mandate.

He is therefore calling on all well-meaning members to rally behind him, pray with him, vote for him, and support his vision to lead and energise the youth front toward victory in 2028 for our great party.

John is a mobiliser. He is affable, dedicated, trustworthy, and above all, sincere to the ideals and progress of our great party.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group