Freddie Blay pledges support for Wontumi’s bid for NPP national chairmanship

Audio By Carbonatix
Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has expressed support for Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in his quest for the party’s national chairmanship.
The endorsement came during a private meeting held at Mr Blay’s residence, where he hosted Chairman Wontumi and members of his campaign team.
Mr Blay praised the campaign structure put together by the team, commending what he described as a well-organised and committed group.
He also expressed appreciation for the visit and assured Chairman Wontumi of his full backing throughout the race.
Speaking on the legal challenges currently facing the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Blay offered words of encouragement and prayers for resilience and perseverance.
“This is Chairman Wontumi’s time. This is his moment. He is the man of the moment,” Mr Blay was quoted as saying during the meeting.
The discussions also centred on campaign strategies ahead of the contest, with particular attention given to key regions such as Greater Accra and the Eastern Region.
The meeting is being viewed as a significant endorsement for Chairman Wontumi from one of the NPP’s influential senior figures, as he seeks to strengthen support within the party while dealing with ongoing legal matters.
The information was contained in a statement issued by the Media and Communications Directorate of the Wontumi Campaign Team.
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