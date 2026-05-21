National | Politics

Freddie Blay pledges support for Wontumi’s bid for NPP national chairmanship

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  21 May 2026 3:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has expressed support for Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in his quest for the party’s national chairmanship.

The endorsement came during a private meeting held at Mr Blay’s residence, where he hosted Chairman Wontumi and members of his campaign team.

Mr Blay praised the campaign structure put together by the team, commending what he described as a well-organised and committed group.

He also expressed appreciation for the visit and assured Chairman Wontumi of his full backing throughout the race.

Speaking on the legal challenges currently facing the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Blay offered words of encouragement and prayers for resilience and perseverance.

“This is Chairman Wontumi’s time. This is his moment. He is the man of the moment,” Mr Blay was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The discussions also centred on campaign strategies ahead of the contest, with particular attention given to key regions such as Greater Accra and the Eastern Region.

The meeting is being viewed as a significant endorsement for Chairman Wontumi from one of the NPP’s influential senior figures, as he seeks to strengthen support within the party while dealing with ongoing legal matters.

The information was contained in a statement issued by the Media and Communications Directorate of the Wontumi Campaign Team.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group