Amin Adam highlights digital reforms under previous NPP administration

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has defended the digitalisation agenda introduced under the previous New Patriotic Party administration, stating that the reforms significantly improved access to public services and enhanced efficiency.
He credited the digital transformation drive led by former Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, for modernising several government services and reducing bureaucratic delays.
“Under the NPP’s digitalisation agenda led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the government digitised the passport office and made passport applications online without the need for middlemen or for the payment of bribes to obtain a passport,” he said.
Dr Amin Adam also cited the digitisation of port operations, driver licensing and vehicle registration services, as well as the creation of the Ghana.Gov payment platform, as key reforms that improved transparency and service delivery.
He added that the integration of government databases and the introduction of the digital E-Pharmacy platform created a more efficient system that made public services more accessible while supporting private sector growth.
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