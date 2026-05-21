CBG launches agency banking drive ‘Sika Agent’, targets 8,000 agents by 2028

"Sika Agent" was officially launched on Thursday, May, 21 2026 at the bank's headquarters annex in Accra.

The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has launched its agency banking initiative, dubbed “Sika Agent”, as part of efforts to expand access to banking services and bring financial products closer to communities across the country.

The initiative was launched at the bank’s headquarters annex at Shiashie in Accra on Thursday, 21st May 2026, with an initial rollout of 168 registered agents across the Greater Accra, Central and Eastern regions.

Senior Management of the bank, with the developers of the initiative.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of CBG, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, described the initiative as a major step towards positioning the bank as a differentiated financial institution while making banking services more accessible and convenient for customers.

She disclosed that the bank has already onboarded 168 agents and is targeting significant expansion over the next three years.

“I am pleased to announce that CBG has already onboarded 168 agents. We hope to onboard about 1,000 by the end of the year and, by 2028, we expect to have onboarded 8,000 agents,” she said.

Some of the 168 agents with the CEO and Deputy CEO of the bank

Dr Kwetey noted that the initiative forms part of the bank’s broader commitment to supporting individuals, businesses and communities with secure, reliable and convenient banking solutions.

“This initiative reflects our continuous commitment to supporting individuals, businesses and communities with secure, reliable and convenient banking solutions,” she stated.

She encouraged customers to take advantage of the service, stressing that the initiative would help transform banking accessibility in Ghana, particularly for underserved communities.

“This is not just a launch; it is a step towards empowering communities and supporting local businesses,” she added.

The Deputy Managing Director of CBG, Sheila Azuntaba, also described the initiative as critical to advancing Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda.

According to her, the agency banking model will help address the challenges many people in underserved communities face in accessing banking services and products.

Participants at the launch

Under the initiative, customers will be able to access five key banking services through approved agents. These include instant account opening, cash deposits and withdrawals, interbank transactions, and bill payments.

Some of the 168 agents at the event praised the initiative and encouraged the general public to embrace the new banking service. They also noted that the commissions earned from transactions on the platform are unmatched in the country and pledged to play their part in ensuring that the initiative achieves its objectives and targets.

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