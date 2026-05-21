Salaga: Family counts losses after domestic fire outbreak

A domestic fire outbreak has destroyed household property and food supplies at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

Information gathered indicates that emergency responders were alerted shortly after the fire broke out at the house during the morning hours.

A response team arrived shortly after the distress call and managed to contain the blaze before it spread to adjoining structures.

Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded, the fire destroyed personal belongings and food items stored in the house.

Among the items lost were quantities of cassava, maize, and yams.

Authorities say investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.

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