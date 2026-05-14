‘I used to hawk after school to support my family’ – Mary Awuku recounts childhood hustle

Entrepreneur and leadership coach Mary Anane Awuku has opened up about her early life, recounting how she spent her childhood supporting her mother through petty trading while staying in school.

Speaking on The Career Trail Season 4, aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, she recalled that her mother, who had no formal education, depended on small-scale trading to take care of the family, often carrying goods on her head or selling from tabletops.

“My mother was a petty trader. She wasn’t literate. My dad was the one who had a formal job,” she shared.

According to her, life after school came with responsibilities, leaving little room for play.

“Right after school, you had to go and sell. It wasn’t in a shop. You carry the items on your head and walk through communities to sell,” she recounted.

Mary Anane Awuku described how the items they sold changed depending on the season and what they could afford.

“We sold everything you can imagine: plantain, cassava, and fruits. Sometimes we fried pastries like 'awiesu' or 'banfo bisi'. We even sold ice water, the one you blow before sachet water came,” she noted.

She further revealed that some days began at dawn, especially when she had to visit markets like Agbogbloshie to buy fruits for resale.

“I would go at dawn to buy pineapples, mangoes, or pawpaw, bring them home, wash them, arrange them, and carry them to sell,” she added.

Despite being in school, she maintained this routine throughout her primary, junior high, and senior high school years.

“I was selling every day after school, from primary through to SHS,” she emphasised.

She also reflected on the emotional side of her experience, explaining how she often avoided selling in areas where her classmates lived.

“While others were playing after school, you wouldn’t find me. I had to go home early because if I delayed, I would be beaten. I had responsibilities waiting for me,” she disclosed.

To avoid being seen by friends, she deliberately chose different communities to sell in.

“I tried not to go to neighbourhoods where my friends were,” she said.

“But I don’t regret selling on the streets because it toughened me and contributed to who I am today,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.