Minority accuses Foreign Affairs Minister of sidestepping Parliament over foreign agreements

The Minority in Parliament has accused Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of failing to lay before Parliament international agreements that require legislative approval, alleging a growing trend of executive overreach in Ghana’s foreign policy processes.

The Minority claims that certain agreements, such as a recent defence-related arrangement between Ghana and the European Union, have not been submitted to Parliament for scrutiny and ratification, as required under the 1992 Constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in an interview with JoyNews argued that Parliament is being sidelined in key foreign policy decisions.

He said there appears to be a widening gap between Parliament and the conduct of Ghana’s foreign relations, stressing that constitutional provisions requiring parliamentary approval for certain agreements are being overlooked.

“There seems to be a gulf between Parliament and the conduct of foreign policy of our country. Many times, major things are made which, as required by our Constitution in Article 75, require parliamentary approval. Parliament is not even informed,” he stated.

Citing the alleged security cooperation between Ghana and the European Union, he said the Minority had not received any official details on the agreement. “We do not have any details whatsoever related to this security cooperation,” he noted.

Mr Jinapor further questioned the responsiveness of the Foreign Affairs Ministry to parliamentary oversight, describing it as inadequate.

“The Minister’s response and sensitivity to parliamentary business is one that we, the Minority side of the Foreign Affairs Committee, feel is not fit for purpose,” he added.

He warned that the issue would be pursued vigorously in Parliament, insisting on stronger accountability and transparency in the conduct of foreign policy.

The Minority says it will continue to press for full disclosure and parliamentary involvement in all agreements that constitutionally require approval by the House.

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