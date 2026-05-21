Parliament reconvenes today

Parliament resumes sitting today, Thursday, May 21, marking the beginning of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Lawmakers are expected to deliberate on a wide range of major bills and policy reforms across key sectors of the economy.

Speaking on JoyNews’ *The Pulse* on Wednesday, May 20, Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor outlined an extensive legislative agenda covering transport, energy, justice, security and governance reforms.

According to him, Parliament is expected to consider the Maritime and Related Offences Bill after the Committee on Transport submits its report for the second reading.

Reports on the Road Traffic Regulations and bilateral air services agreements between Ghana and countries such as Luxembourg, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are also expected before the House.

“We expect to receive the Maritime and Related Offences Bill from the Committee on Transport because it’s been moved, the first reading done and referred to the committee to bring a report for the second reading,” he stated.

On the energy front, lawmakers are expected to deliberate on proposals to review the legal framework governing the National Petroleum Authority, alongside legislation on private-sector participation in electricity distribution, the proposed Nuclear Power Corporation Bill 2026, and the establishment of a Renewable Energy Authority.

“We want to establish a statutory entity that will coordinate renewable energy issues like solar and wind,” the South Dayi MP explained.

Mr Dafeamekpor further disclosed that the Interior Ministry is expected to table a Community Service Bill aimed at reducing prison congestion by introducing non-custodial sentencing for minor offences.

Parliament will also consider amendments to the National Identity Register law, prison service parole regulations and a proposed law intended to improve coordination among security agencies.

“There have been complaints about activities of security operatives… so the new legislation is to take care of that,” he added.

The House is also expected to consider a proposed Code of Conduct Bill to strengthen rules on asset declaration and ethical conduct, while CI 47, which governs civil procedure in the High Court, will undergo review to consolidate multiple amendments into a single legal framework.

“There have been so many amendments… we think it’s time to consolidate these issues into a new procedure code,” he said.

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