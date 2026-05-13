Parliament liaising with Ghana Mission in Netherlands over detention of Asante Akyem North MP

Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament of Ghana says it is working closely with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in the Netherlands following the reported detention of Kwame Ohene Frimpong at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Parliament confirmed that it had been informed about the incident involving the Independent MP.
According to the statement, the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the House are engaging Ghana’s Mission in The Hague to gather full details surrounding the matter.
“The Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana’s Mission in the Hague for detailed information on the matter,” the statement said.
Parliament, however, did not disclose the circumstances leading to the detention or indicate whether any charges had been filed against the lawmaker.
The development has sparked attention in both political circles and among constituents of Asante Akyem North as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the incident.
Mr Frimpong entered Parliament on January 7, 2025, after securing victory as an Independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary election.
His win was one of the notable upsets of the election, as he unseated former New Patriotic Party MP Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi.
Before entering politics, Mr Frimpong was known as an entrepreneur and philanthropist with business interests in Ghana.
Born on September 23, 1986, he has since positioned himself as one of the few Independent voices in the current Parliament.
No further official details have yet been released regarding his situation in the Netherlands.
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