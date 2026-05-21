Audio By Carbonatix
Asafoatse Nguah Keteni VI (Ohuewem Asafoatse Nguah), Naana Ogbo Oborwe Asigbey I (Ohuewem Manye Nguah), Asafoatse Hevie Tswasam III (Ohuewem Asafoatse Wayo), Nene Daniel Adimeh Asigbey (Chief of Talibanya), Peter Job Asigbey, John Mensah Abebe Asigbey, the Elders and the entire Royal Asigbey Tettey-Mahu Family of Asigbekope regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved Chief
NENE JAMES TETTEH ASIGBEY III
Aged: 76
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
FAMILY GATHERING & COMMENCEMENT OF FUNERAL DURBAR: Thursday 28th May, 2026 at Asigbey Tettey-Mahu Wem, Asigbekope-Ada
WAKE-KEEPING: Friday 29th May, 2026 at Asigbekope-Ada
FINAL FUNERAL RITES/BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 30th May, 2026 at Asigbekope D/A Basic School Park
INTERMENT: Saturday 30th May, 2026 at Asigbekope Public Cemetery
Widows: Gladys Korley and Rejoice Azalekor
Children: Daniel Asigbey, Gladys Asigbey, Macbeth Asigbey, Gabriel Asigbey, Alima Asigbey, Sulley Asigbey, Christopher Asigbey, Abigail Asigbey, Millicent Asigbey, Joshua Asigbey, Justice Asigbey, Angela Asigbey and Gideon Asigbey.
All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.
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