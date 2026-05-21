Obituary

Nene James Tetteh Asigbey III

  21 May 2026 4:12pm
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Asafoatse Nguah Keteni VI (Ohuewem Asafoatse Nguah), Naana Ogbo Oborwe Asigbey I (Ohuewem Manye Nguah), Asafoatse Hevie Tswasam III (Ohuewem Asafoatse Wayo), Nene Daniel Adimeh Asigbey (Chief of Talibanya), Peter Job Asigbey, John Mensah Abebe Asigbey, the Elders and the entire Royal Asigbey Tettey-Mahu Family of Asigbekope regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved Chief

NENE JAMES TETTEH ASIGBEY III

Aged: 76

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

FAMILY GATHERING & COMMENCEMENT OF FUNERAL DURBAR: Thursday 28th May, 2026 at Asigbey Tettey-Mahu Wem, Asigbekope-Ada

WAKE-KEEPING: Friday 29th May, 2026 at Asigbekope-Ada

FINAL FUNERAL RITES/BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 30th May, 2026 at Asigbekope D/A Basic School Park

INTERMENT: Saturday 30th May, 2026 at Asigbekope Public Cemetery

Widows: Gladys Korley and Rejoice Azalekor

Children: Daniel Asigbey, Gladys Asigbey, Macbeth Asigbey, Gabriel Asigbey, Alima Asigbey, Sulley Asigbey, Christopher Asigbey, Abigail Asigbey, Millicent Asigbey, Joshua Asigbey, Justice Asigbey, Angela Asigbey and Gideon Asigbey.

All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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