MTN Ghana rolls out SME Business Clinic in Koforidua to drive digital transformation

Telecommunications company MTN Ghana has organised a business development forum in Koforidua in the Eastern Region aimed at strengthening the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to improve growth and competitiveness.

The initiative, dubbed the “SME Business Clinic,” brought together about 150 business operators and focused on key areas including financial management, bookkeeping, packaging, labelling, and the adoption of emerging digital business technologies.

Speaking in an interview, the Head of SME Sales at MTN Ghana, Mohammed Abubakari-Sidik, said the company believes continuous training and exposure are critical to helping SMEs thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

He noted that although SMEs remain key pillars of Ghana’s economy, many continue to face gaps in business management and technology adoption, which the clinic seeks to address.

According to him, MTN Ghana is committed to supporting small businesses through structured capacity-building programmes and digital solutions designed to enhance productivity and growth.

He explained that the SME Business Clinic is part of a wider initiative being rolled out across six regions this year, with the Eastern Region session marking the third edition so far.

Mr. Abubakari-Sidik also outlined some of MTN’s business support tools, including the Yellow Business Solutions, which provide SMEs with internet connectivity, website development services, and professional email systems to improve business visibility and credibility.

He added that the digital tools are designed to help businesses build stronger online identities, connect with customers more effectively, and enhance trust through professional communication platforms.

Other solutions highlighted include business monitoring tools and tailored services that support women entrepreneurs with affordable connectivity, financial protection, and insurance-related benefits.

Participants of the programme said the training had been impactful, noting that both the practical and theoretical sessions had deepened their understanding of business operations and would help them adopt better strategies for growth.

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to empowering SMEs as part of efforts to promote entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable economic development across the country.

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