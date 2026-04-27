StarLife Assurance provides GH¢100K insurance cover for each SMEGA 2025 Award winners

Playwright James Ebo Whyte receiving his award

StarLife Assurance, in partnership with MTN Ghana, has announced a comprehensive insurance package for each winner of the 2025 SME Ghana Awards (SMEGA).

This is a strategic move to deepen financial inclusion and support the resilience of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs),

The initiative, unveiled during the 2025 SMEGA Awards ceremony, provides award-winning entrepreneurs with a dual-layer security net: GH¢100,000 in Life Insurance coverage for one year, alongside robust Business Protection against fire and allied perils.

While recognition is vital, this intervention shifts the focus toward long-term economic sustainability. In Ghana, SMEs account for most of the workforce, yet they remain the most vulnerable to financial shocks.

By providing formal risk-mitigation tools, StarLife and MTN are turning award recognition into active financial-sector development.

According to Alex Twumasi, Head of Commercial Distribution at StarLife Assurance, the partnership with MTN Ghana reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Ghana’s SME ecosystem by providing not only visibility but also practical risk-protection tools.

“SMEs are the backbone of Ghana’s economy. By protecting both the entrepreneur and the business, we are ensuring continuity, resilience, and growth,” he stated.

The beneficiaries of the insurance package provided by StarLife Assurance in partnership with MTN Ghana at the 2025 SMEGA Awards include a distinguished group of Ghanaian entrepreneurs across diverse sectors.

They are Joyce Irene Ababio, CEO of JACCD Design Institute Africa; Jemima Blessed Attuahene, CEO of Evergreen Blessed; Braimah Hawah, CEO of Akaal Skill Development Academy; Charles Atia, CEO of B-Diet; Rita Aku Diabah, CEO of Yesli Ice; Gafaratu Fuseini, CEO of Queen Gaf; Asante Philomena, CEO of Minana Services; Nana Abenaa Oforiwa, CEO of Sinceshea; Alex Opare Yeboah, CEO of Lexvee Agro Processing; Hammond Stephen Nii Armah, CEO of Haps GlobalTogether; Mohammed Shani- Zakaria, CEO of Saan One One Company; and James Ebo Whyte, CEO of Roverman Productions.

This intervention is a critical response to a business environment where many SMEs remain highly vulnerable to unforeseen disruptions, most notably fire outbreaks and the loss of key personnel.

By integrating Life Insurance for business owners with comprehensive Asset Protection, this initiative provides a dual layer of security.

This approach does more than provide a safety net; it ensures business continuity, allowing these enterprises to survive external shocks, maintain operations, and continue contributing to Ghana's economic growth.

The collaboration underscores the growing role of corporate partnerships in SME development.

With MTN Ghana continuing to lead in digital inclusion and StarLife Assurance providing world-class risk management, this partnership serves as a blueprint for safeguarding the future of Ghanaian entrepreneurship and advancing Ghana's financial inclusion policy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.