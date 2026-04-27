MTN Ghana appoints Esi Mmirba Wilson as Chief Human Resource Officer

Esi Mmirba Wilson, Chief Human Resource Officer of MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has announced the appointment of Esi Mmirba Wilson as Chief Human Resource Officer, effective 15 April 2026.

The appointment reflects MTN Ghana’s continued focus on strengthening its people strategy and building a high‑performance, future‑ready organisation to support the delivery of its Ambition 2030 strategy.

Esi is a seasoned Human Resource executive and transformational business leader with over 23 years of experience driving people strategy, organisational transformation and culture change across multiple sectors.

She is widely recognised for her pivotal role in Ghana’s banking sector consolidation, where she led the successful integration of seven banks, overseeing the recruitment, transition and cultural alignment of more than 2,500 employees, while embedding a performance‑driven and values‑led culture supported by leadership development, strategic workforce planning and data‑driven HR practices.

Esi holds an MBA in Human Resource Management from the University of Ghana and a BA (Hons) in Publishing Studies from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She is an Associate Member of the CIPD, a Certified Change Practitioner, an Agile HR Certified Practitioner, a Chartered Banker, and a Certified Retail Banker.

Esi also holds a Professional Executive Master of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR); she is an IFC-LPI certified facilitator and an alumna of the Emeritus-LRMG Executive Leadership Programme (South Africa).

In her new role, Esi will be responsible for leading MTN Ghana’s human capital strategy, talent development, organisational effectiveness and culture transformation agenda, ensuring the company continues to attract, develop and retain the right capabilities to drive sustainable growth and superior customer experience.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said: “Esi brings a wealth of experience in leading complex people transformations and building high‑performing organisations.

Her strong leadership, deep expertise in change management, and passion for people development make her well-positioned to lead MTN Ghana’s human resource function as we continue to execute our Ambition 2030 strategy.”

The appointment underscores MTN Ghana’s commitment to investing in strong leadership and fostering a purpose‑driven, inclusive and digitally enabled workplace that empowers employees to deliver value for customers and stakeholders.

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