Social media-fame can’t replace real talent – Nkem Owoh

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has reacted to the current trend of some producers casting actors based on social media fame rather than talent.
Speaking in a recent episode of the Selah Meditate podcast, the thespian said the trend isn’t a threat to talented actors.
He argued that social media fame can never replace real talent.
“I don’t think social media fame is replacing real talent. It can’t. There is no way social media fame can replace real talent,” he stated.
A cross-section of Nigerian actors, including Shine Rosman, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Osereme Inegbenebor, recently accused Nollywood filmmakers of favouring beauty, social media popularity, physical endowment, and even complexion over real talent in separate interviews.
Despite repeated allegations, Nollywood filmmakers haven’t done much to address it.
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