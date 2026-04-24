Hollard Insurance opens first branch in Koforidua to deepen regional presence

Audio By Carbonatix
Hollard Insurance, Ghana’s favourite insurer, has expanded its presence in the Eastern Region with the opening of a new branch in Koforidua, reinforcing its commitment to bringing innovative and accessible insurance solutions closer to Ghanaians across the country.
The new branch operates on the 1st Floor of Muz Plaza at the All Nations Traffic Light. To mark the occasion, Hollard hosted a vibrant launch ceremony at the new premises, attended by esteemed guests, community leaders, representatives from the National Insurance Commission (NIC), and members of the Hollard team.
Speaking at the event, Daniel Boi Addo, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance, described the expansion as a strategic investment in the Eastern Region’s economic and social development, and a key step in strengthening Hollard’s nationwide presence.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to serve the people of the Eastern Region. Our growth is driven by our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future. The Eastern Region is a vibrant economic hub, and our goal is to be present and accessible to serve its people better. Opening in Koforidua allows us to bring insurance closer to customers, deepening our reach and accessibility.”
He added that customers can now conveniently access Hollard’s full suite of general insurance products, including motor, home, agricultural, travel, and business insurance, supported by expert guidance and a seamless customer experience.
Also speaking at the event, Esther Konadu Ofori, NIC Regional Head for the Eastern Region, emphasized that insurance goes beyond policies and premiums, highlighting the importance of trust, protection, and timely claims payment.
She encouraged Hollard to continue prioritising innovation, customer education, and ethical practices, while urging the public to embrace insurance as a tool for empowerment and future planning.
The launch was marked by vibrant activities, including a community float through the principal streets of Koforidua and key market centers, as well as a customer engagement event held at the forecourt of the new office.
These initiatives showcased Hollard’s customer-first approach while strengthening connections with the local community.
Beyond Koforidua, Hollard Insurance continues to expand its national footprint, with offices in Airport, Ring Road, Tema, Achimota Mall, Kumasi (Adum and Santasi), Ho, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale.
The company also operates over 30 Hollard 2U (H2U) offices across Ghana, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers.
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