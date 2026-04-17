Police arrest seven traders over suspected adulterated palm oil in Koforidua

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service, through the Koforidua Central Police Command, has arrested seven female traders for allegedly possessing and selling palm oil suspected to be adulterated with Sudan dye, a substance banned for use in food products.
The arrests, carried out on Thursday, April 16, 2026, followed earlier tests conducted by the Food and Drugs Authority, which reportedly found traces of the industrial dye in palm oil samples collected from markets in Koforidua.
The FDA had previously cautioned that Sudan dye is strictly prohibited for use in edible products and is only permitted for non-food applications such as textiles and cosmetics.
The FDA is said to have alerted the police after initial findings, leading to further investigations and the eventual arrests of the traders. The seized palm oil has since been taken for additional laboratory analysis.
Reports indicate that the suspects are believed to be part of a wider supply chain, with some of the palm oil reportedly sourced from producers in Akyem Maase in the Eastern Region. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the distribution network.
Sudan dye is a synthetic colouring agent used in industrial processes such as plastics, leather, and wax production. Health authorities warn that it is not safe for human consumption and has been linked to serious health risks including allergic reactions, migraines, and long-term complications such as cancer.
Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread reaction on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing concern over food safety and calling for stricter enforcement of regulations to protect consumers.
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