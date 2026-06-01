Luv/Nhyira FM thrill football fans with ‘Rep your Jersey’ UEFA Champions League Final experience

Audio By Carbonatix
Hundreds of soccer lovers gathered at the SG Mall in Kumasi on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as Luv FM and Nhyira FM hosted a memorable UEFA Champions League final viewing event dubbed “Rep Your Jersey.”
The event brought together supporters of various football clubs donned in their replica jerseys to enjoy an exciting atmosphere filled with music, food, interactive games, predictions and entertainment.
Fans watched the UEFA Champions League final live on a giant screen as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a cagey contest at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, to successfully defend their European crown.
Beyond the football action, patrons had the opportunity to win a range of prizes, including refrigerators, television sets, smartphones, electric kettles, branded souvenirs, and other items, courtesy of NASCO Electronics.
The participants commended Luv FM and Nhyira FM of the Multimedia Group Limited for creating an exceptional fan experience. They also urged management to organise similar events regularly, especially as anticipation builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The successful rep of your jersey Champions League final event was proudly sponsored by NASCO Electronics.
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