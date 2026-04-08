Liverpool face uphill Champions League task after PSG thrashing in Paris

Liverpool FC have their UEFA Champions League hopes hanging in the balance following a heavy first-leg defeat to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds endured another difficult night in Europe as goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia handed the Ligue 1 leaders a commanding advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool, who failed to register a single shot on target, struggled to impose themselves throughout the contest in Paris.

PSG took an early lead in the 11th minute when Doue’s effort from the edge of the box took a heavy deflection off Virgil van Dijk and looped over goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was deputising for injured first-choice Alisson Becker.

Mamardashvili kept Liverpool in the tie with a string of fine saves, including a superb one-handed stop to deny Kvaratskhelia and another to keep out Doue after PSG sliced through the visitors’ defence.

However, the Georgian forward eventually got his goal, showing great composure to round the goalkeeper and finish after a defence-splitting pass from Joao Neves.

PSG could have extended their lead further, but a penalty initially awarded for a challenge by Ibrahima Konate on Warren Zaire-Emery was overturned following a VAR review.

Ousmane Dembele also spurned several clear chances, including efforts that were saved, sent over the bar and struck the woodwork.

Liverpool introduced Alexander Isak late on for his first appearance since December, but it did little to change the outcome.

Arne Slot’s side now face a daunting task in the return leg at Anfield next Tuesday if they are to keep their UEFA Champions League campaign alive.

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