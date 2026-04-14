Atlético de Madrid vs Barcelona: Date, Time and Everything You Need to Know About the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg

The clash between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00 PM at the Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. The match will be officiated by French referee Clément Turpin.

Diego Simeone’s side comes into this match with a strong advantage after securing a 2-0 win in the first leg at Camp Nou. A result that allows them to approach this game with confidence, knowing that even a narrow defeat would still be enough to see them through.

In LaLiga, Atlético rotated heavily and fielded a second-string lineup against Sevilla, suffering a 2-1 defeat. However, the result is not a major concern for Simeone, as the priority was clear: keep key players fresh for this decisive clash at home.

The team managed by Hansi Flick arrives facing a two-goal deficit and significant defensive absences. The loss of Pau Cubarsí adds to the missing Jules Koundé and Raphinha, leaving the squad vulnerable at the back in a crucial moment.

Still, Barcelona comes in with momentum after a dominant 4-1 win over RCD Espanyol in the Catalan derby, highlighted by a standout performance from Lamine Yamal. A result that boosts confidence ahead of what will require a near-perfect performance.

For Atlético de Madrid, all eyes will be on Julián Álvarez. The forward will be crucial in counterattacks, especially if Simeone’s side chooses to sit back and protect their lead while looking to finish the tie in transition.

On the Barcelona side, the spotlight falls on Lamine Yamal, who will need to step up on the Champions League stage. His impact in LaLiga has been undeniable, but this is the moment to deliver at the highest level if Barcelona wants to stay alive.

The context of the tie will shape everything. Atlético can afford to lose by one goal and still advance, while a two-goal defeat would send the match into extra time. Any win for the Madrid side secures their place in the next round.

Barcelona, meanwhile, has no margin for error. A one-goal win means elimination, a two-goal victory forces extra time, and winning by three or more goals sends them through directly. Expect an aggressive approach from the opening whistle.

Barcelona enters as the favorite to win the match, but not necessarily the tie. Betting markets still favor Atlético de Madrid to advance, given their first-leg advantage.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter, testing Barcelona’s attacking power against Atlético’s defensive resilience. A night that could reveal just how far this Barça can go in Europe—or once again confirm the effectiveness of Simeone’s approach on the biggest stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.