Jerry Yao Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE) Thursday advised members of the Adaklu District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) to be advocates of modern parenting in the district.

He noted that modern parenting prioritizes emotional intelligence, collaborative problem solving, and mutual respect over the traditional “command and control model.”

Mr Ameko gave the advice in his closing remarks at the end of a two-day training workshop for members of the Adaklu District Child Protection Committee at Adaklu Waya.

It was organized by UNICEF in collaboration with the Volta Regional Department of Community Development and the Adaklu District Assembly.

The training workshop was aimed at equipping participants’ knowledge and practical skills in the use of new toolkits developed to support effective child protection response activities.

It was also to provide an opportunity for them to share and discuss best practices on child protection issues and modern parenting.

The workshop was on the theme “Adolescent protection issues and additional content tools and resources.”

Mr Ameko stated that whilst the old method of parenting demanded absolute obedience and submission from children, the new method required parents to be loving, understanding and act as mentors to help their children to be self-disciplined.

He said communication was also key in modern parenting and urged parents to “listen to parents rather than commanding ones.”

The DCE intimated that parental supervision was a major challenge that had given rise to violations such as child trafficking, starvation, defilement, and physical abuse.

He said it was also the major cause of streetism, teenage pregnancy, and child labour.

Mr Ameko exhorted them not to be overprotective of their children but help bring them up to acceptable standards which would be acceptable to society.

He advised members of the Committee to always safeguard vulnerable children and coordinate local protection activities.

The DCE urged them to advocate against abuse, create awareness, and safeguard child rights.

He assured the Committee that he would give them the necessary support to be able to perform their duties effectively and efficiently.

Mrs Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare was full of appreciation for UNICEF and on behalf of members of the Committee pledged that though their work was voluntary they would work for the good of children in the district.

Topics treated at the workshop included “puberty in boys and girls, risks adolescents face and impact on life outcomes, menstruation and menstrual hygiene management, positive parenting module and child marriage and teenage pregnancy.”

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