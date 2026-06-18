Missionary flouting directives by Regional Minister to move from foot of Adaklu mountain

Reverend Jacob Reddekopp, a white missionary living on the foot of the Adaklu mountain, is flouting the directive by Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, to people living on the foot of the Adaklu mountain to vacate the place.

Mr Desmond Sesi, Adaklu District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), disclosed this when the Ghana News Agency contacted him on Tuesday to find out if NADMO had condoned the place as directed by Mr Gunu.

The Minister declared the Adaklu mountain a disaster zone and asked that it be condemned by NADMO.

He gave the directive when he led a delegation to ascertain the extent of damage caused by a mudslide that occurred on the 600 metre mountain at Adaklu Helekpe, a community at the foot of the mountain.

The catastrophic mudslide occurred on the night of May 20, 2026, after over four hours of torrential rainfall.

The mudslide carried heavy rocks and buried at least five houses and several vehicles at the foot of the mountain.

“We cannot guarantee the safety of anybody going there, so the mountain has been declared a security zone and should be condemned,” Mr Gunu stated.

Mr Sesi stated that a private school belonging to Rev Reddekopp, situated at the foot of the mountain where the event took place, was temporarily closed, but he had yet to vacate the premises after almost a month of the directive.

He told the GNA that the missionary said he did not know where to move to when he vacated the place, where he was residing at the foot of the mountain.

He stated that Mr Jerry Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive and Chairman of the District Security Committee, was collaborating with the District Education Directorate and NADMO to relocate the pupils to nearby schools to avoid disrupting their academic work.

Mr Sesi said Mr Ameko, opinion leaders of Adaklu Helekpe, and officials from NADMO met with Rev Reddekopp to advise him on the need to move to a safer place.

“We are doing everything in our power to enforce the directive by the Regional Minister and ensure that Rev Reddekopp moves from the disaster zone,” Mr Sesi stated.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, who was also a member of the delegation that visited the place, reminded the people that whilst natural disasters occurred, human activities such as the destruction of vegetation and slopes could increase the risk of such events.

He therefore advised them to stop the indiscriminate cutting of trees and other human activities that could trigger such a catastrophe.

The May 20, 2026, mudslide was said to be the second such event in the area.

Two people were injured during the mudslide and were admitted to the Ho Teaching Hospital, but were discharged.

Efforts by the GNA to speak with Rev. Reddekopp yielded no dividends.

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