Wolves striker Arokodare joins Ajax on loan

Audio By Carbonatix
Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has joined Dutch side Ajax on loan for the 2026-27 season, with the Eredivisie club having the option to make the deal permanent next summer.
The Nigeria international recently forced a Wolves training session to be cancelled after reportedly refusing to leave the pitch.
Arokodare denied refusing to train and said in a statement posted on social media: "Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards."
The 25-year-old moved to Molineux in a £24m deal from Genk on a four-year contract in September 2025 after scoring 31 league goals in 79 appearances for the Belgian side.
But he could not replicate that success in the Premier League, finding the net just three times in 33 games as Wolves were relegated to the Championship.
The striker was also disciplined in April following a confrontation with fellow forward Mateus Mane.
Ajax finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term and will play in the Europa League Conference this season, provided they come through the play-offs.
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