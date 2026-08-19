‘I’ll have onerous bail terms in your brain’ – Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Afenyo-Markin

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has hit back at Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his warning that the institution’s leadership could face “scary” bail conditions if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) returns to power.

Mr Gyamfi said the Minority Leader’s comments were misplaced and accused him of failing to properly assess GoldBod’s performance before making such claims.

He argued that the institution had made significant progress in developing Ghana’s gold value chain, including expanding local refining.

“Under your tenure, not a gram of gold was refined in Ghana, but today over 9 million tonnes of gold we have bought is refined here in Ghana, and we are changing the value addition story of the country,” he said.

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Mr Gyamfi described Mr Afenyo-Markin’s remarks as “the fanciful efficiency of a palm wine bar”, saying they should be treated as comic relief rather than serious parliamentary commentary.

He also criticised the Minority Leader for what he described as a departure from the standard of debate associated with previous occupants of the position, including J.H. Mensah, Papa Owusu-Ankomah and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Read Also: GoldBod leadership may face ‘scary’ bail conditions in the future – Afenyo-Markin warns

“So I will go to prison in his brain, and I will have onerous bail terms in his brain, and I am not afraid of any intimidating tactics because we are serving Ghana in good conscience and our results and posterity will speak for us,” Mr Gyamfi said.

Mr Gyamfi made the remarks at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, August 19, in response to comments by the minority caucus led by Mr Afenyo-Markin at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Minority Leader had warned that the bail conditions facing officials of the current administration, including GoldBod executives, could become “scary” if the NPP returns to power, particularly in connection with his allegations of GH¢22 billion in losses at GoldBod.

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