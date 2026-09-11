National

87% of COCOBOD cocoa roads contracts directly awarded – IMF

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  11 September 2026 5:36am
Dr Randy Abbey, Cocobod CEO
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has been flagged over major weaknesses in the procurement and management of projects under its cocoa roads investment programme, according to an IMF Technical Assistance Report.

The report references an audit which found that 87 percent of contracts under COCOBOD’s cocoa roads investment portfolio were directly awarded without competitive tendering.

The finding forms part of broader concerns raised about financial oversight and governance within state-owned enterprises.

Beyond the procurement process, the IMF report points to weaknesses in project costing and contract management, saying these shortcomings contributed to additional financial pressures.

The concerns come as government continues to manage fiscal risks associated with SOEs, particularly entities operating in sectors with significant liabilities and financial challenges.

The IMF is advocating stronger governance and financial controls across state-owned enterprises to reduce the risks their operations pose to public finances.

Among the measures proposed are stronger board appointment practices, improved coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the State Interests and Governance Authority, and closer monitoring of investments undertaken by SOEs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group