Christian Council commends GoldBod on responsible gold management

The Christian Council of Ghana has commended the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) for its efforts to promote transparency, responsible gold trading and environmental sustainability in the management of Ghana’s mineral resources.

The commendation was made when a delegation from the Christian Council paid a courtesy call on the GoldBod.

Leading the delegation, the Director of Programmes and Advocacy, Dr Joyce Laco Steiner, described Ghana’s mineral wealth as a divine endowment that must be managed with integrity, accountability and responsibility for the benefit of present and future generations.

She stressed the need for stakeholders to work together to ensure that the country’s natural resources contributed meaningfully to sustainable national development.

The Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, for his part, outlined the institution’s mandate under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), and its role in generating foreign exchange and supporting macroeconomic stability.

He also highlighted a number of initiatives being undertaken by GoldBod, including efforts to expand local gold refining and jewellery production.

Mr Gyamfi further mentioned the establishment of an international-standard fire assay laboratory, land reclamation initiatives and the rehabilitation of water systems affected by mining activities.

The engagement provided an opportunity for both institutions to exchange views on Ghana’s gold resources and explore ways of promoting responsible mineral resource management.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Christian Council and GoldBod to transparency, environmental stewardship and sustainable national development.

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